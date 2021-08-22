EDMONTON - The Edmonton Stingers beat the Niagara River Lions by a large margin to win the Canadian Elite Basketball League finals Sunday.
Edmonton won every quarter to eventually finish the game 101-65.
It's their second CEBL title in a row.
Xavier Moon finished with a double-double and led the Stingers in scoring with 28 points and 10 assists.
Edmonton's Jordan Baker also had a double-double, with 19 points and 10 assists.
Philip Scrubb led Niagara with 17 points and shot 5-of-8 from beyond the three-point line.
His brother, Thomas Scrubb, added 15 points and six rebounds.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 22, 2021.
