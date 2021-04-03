TORONTO - Egor Sokolov scored a hat trick and the Bellville Senators routed the Toronto Marlies 7-2 in American Hockey League play Saturday.
Jonathan Aspirot had a goal and two assists for the Sens, while Vitaly Abramov and Parker Kelly notched one of each. Cole Reinhart also scored for Bellville (6-10-0).
Kenny Agostino and Joey Anderson responded for the Marlies (10-9-1), and Joseph Duszak tallied a pair of helpers.
Sens goalie Marcus Hoberg had 27 saves. Joseph Woll stopped 16-of-22 for Toronto before being replaced midway through the third period. Andrew D'Agostini made eight saves in relief.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021.
