SASKATOON - Kerri Einarson missed an opportunity to lock up a playoff spot at Canada's Olympic curling trials on Friday afternoon by dropping an 8-4 decision to Kelsey Rocque in the women's round-robin finale.
The result left her in a three-team tiebreaker between 4-4 teams instead on Saturday.
Einarson will play Casey Scheidegger, who beat Rachel Homan 8-6. The winner of that morning game will play Krista McCarville in the afternoon for the right to meet Jennifer Jones in the evening semifinal.
McCarville, who was idle on Friday, has the higher tiebreaker seed based on cumulative last stone draw results.
Jones and top-seeded Tracy Fleury locked up playoff spots earlier in the competition. The unbeaten Fleury (8-0) closed with a 7-6 win over Jones in what was essentially a warmup game for her ahead of Sunday's final.
Despite the loss, Jones (5-3) still secured the second seed after Einarson's defeat. The semifinal winner will meet Fleury on Sunday morning for the right to wear the Maple Leaf at the Feb. 4-20 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Laura Walker (3-5) had a chance to create a four-team tiebreaker but she dropped a 10-9 decision to Jacqueline Harrison (3-5) in an extra end.
Rocque was also 3-5 while Homan, who represented Canada at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games but missed the podium, finished last in the nine-team field at 2-6.
The men's playoff picture was also unsettled entering the evening draw at SaskTel Centre.
Brad Gushue and Brad Jacobs (both 6-1) entered play knowing they had made the three-team cut but with seeding still up in the air. Gushue was off for the morning draw while Jacobs topped Mike McEwen 9-5.
Kevin Koe (5-2) moved into third place with an 8-7 victory over Jason Gunnlaugson. Koe is hoping to get back to the Winter Games after missing the podium in Pyeongchang.
McEwen slipped to 4-3 but could still force a Saturday tiebreaker with an evening win over Gushue and a Koe loss to John Epping.
In the other morning games, Brendan Bottcher defeated Epping 10-6 and Matt Dunstone downed Tanner Horgan 8-4.
The women's final was scheduled for Sunday morning and the men's final was set for Sunday night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.
