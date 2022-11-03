CALGARY - Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw.
Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday.
As host country, Canada already has a berth in the April 1-9 world men's playdowns in Ottawa.
Canada opened the contest with a three-point first end before Brazil (0-6) got on the board with a single in the second. Up 4-1 after the fourth end, Canada (5-0) scored a combined four points in the following two ends.
Brazil notched a single in the seventh before Canada recorded a deuce in the eighth end to close the game.
“You definitely want to keep growing, and getting stronger and stronger each game,” Einarson said. “That’s what we’ve been working on. I think we can still be a little sharper and catch on to things sooner, but I think we’re in a good spot.”
Canada defeated Australia 11-6 in the afternoon draw.
In other evening results, Japan thumped Australia 11-1, the United States routed Kazakhstan 9-0 and New Zealand defeated Hong Kong 8-6.
Earlier, Canada's Brad Gushue won his second game of the day with an 11-3 victory over South Korea in the late men's draw at the Winsport Event Centre.
Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., defeated Japan 11-2 in the early draw before handing South Korea (3-1) its first loss of the tournament.
The Canadians (3-1) opened with a four-point first end and made it 5-0 after the second. After South Korea rebounded with two points in the third, Gushue recorded a five-point fourth end to go up 10-2.
Both sides exchanged single-point ends before South Korean skip Byeongjin Jeong conceded after the sixth end.
“I’m surprised it got as lopsided as it was. Getting four in the first end, and then (Jeong) made a mistake in the second by jamming, and I think that took the wind out of their sails. I thought our team executed really well,” Gushue said.
Canada will next play Australia then New Zealand on Thursday.
In other late draw results, Australia routed Brazil 10-2, the United States defeated Japan 10-7 and New Zealand topped Chinese Taipei 6-3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.