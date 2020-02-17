MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Manitoba's Kerri Einarson defeated Canada's Chelsea Carey 6-5 in 11 ends on Monday afternoon to remain unbeaten at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Earlier in the day Einarson's rink beat Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 8-7, and sits atop Pool A at 4-0. Carey fell to 2-2.
In other afternoon draws, McCarville downed Quebec's Noemie Verrault 9-7, Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault topped Erica Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador 9-5 and Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories defeated Yukon's Hailey Birnie 9-5.
Arsenault is currently first in Pool B at 3-1.
One more draw is scheduled for later in the day at Mosaic Place. Preliminary round-robin play continues through Wednesday evening.
The championship round starts Thursday and the final is set for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.
