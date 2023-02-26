KAMLOOPS - Kerri Einarson won a fourth straight Canadian women's curling championship Sunday with a 10-4 win over Manitoba's Jennifer Jones in the final.
Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris became just the second team to win four consecutive Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Colleen Jones' foursome won four in a row from 2001 to 2004.
Einarson will represent Canada in the women's world championship March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden.
Her Manitoba foursome won a bronze medal in last year's world championship in Prince George, B.C.
Einarson defeated Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 7-5 in the afternoon semifinal to reach the championship game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2023.
