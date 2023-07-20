OTTAWA - Equestrian Ben Asselin was handed a 14-month ban by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport on Thursday for an anti-doping rule violation.
The Calgary native was found to have the presence of d-amfetamine, a prohibited stimulant, from a urine sample done in competition on June 18, 2022.
According to the CCES, the 29-year-old accepted a provisional ban but requested a hearing to determine if the proposed sanction period should be eliminated or lowered. The CCES was seeking a two-year ban.
Arbitrator Robert P. Armstrong confirmed the violation on June 16, but reduced the sanction to 14 months as he found Asselin was not significantly at fault or significantly negligent.
The sanction takes into account the Aug. 15, 2022, start time of the provisional ban and will end Oct. 14.
Until then, he is unable to participate in any capacity with any sport signatory to the Canadian Anti-Doping Program, including training with teammates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.