OTTAWA - Expansion Atletico Ottawa continued to build its Canadian Premier League roster Friday, adding Canadian attacker Malyk Hamilton.
The 20-year-old from Calgary spent last season in the CPL with Cavalry FC, making 18 appearances. He can play as a winger, midfielder and fullback.
Hamilton, who has represented Canada at the under-18 level, left for England at 13 to join West Ham's famed academy before returning in March 2018 to join Toronto FC 2.
"He will bring versatility and depth to our defence and his talent and experience playing in the CPL will help us," Atletico Ottawa CEO Fernando Lopez said in a statement. "We are sure he will be a defining player for our squad and together we will achieve all our goals."
Ottawa has already signed Canadians Ben Fisk and Antoine Coupland.
Atletico Ottawa opens the season April 18 at defending champion Forge FC in Hamilton. Its home opener is May 16 against HFX Wanderers FC.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.
