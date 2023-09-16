TORONTO - Jockey William Buick rode Irish-bred Master of The Seas to a solid 3 3/4-length win in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile on Saturday.
The 2/5 favourite stood last early in the race but came on strong down the stretch to capture the one-mile event on a good E.P. Taylor turf course in 1:33.79 in his first North American appearance.
Shirl's Speight, a 4/1 pick, was second ahead of Canadian-bred Lucky Score, a 19/1 selection, in the six-horse field at Woodbine Racetrack.
With the win, Master of The Seas earned a fees-paid berth into the US$2-million Breeders’ Cup Mile on Nov. 4 at Santa Anita.
The Mile was one of three Grade 1 turf races Saturday with a direct entry into the Breeders' Cup for the winner.
Earlier, Carson's Run, a 3/1 pick with Dylan Davis aboard, came from the outside down the stretch to win the $500,000 bet365 Summer Stakes for two-year-olds in 1:35.7.
Joel Rosario guided My Boy Prince, at 9/5, to second as Go With Gusto, a 13/1 pick under Sahin Civaci, was third in the nine-horse field.
The victory earned Carson's Run a berth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf on Nov. 3.
Jockey John Velazquez took She Feels Pretty to the lead down the stretch en route to a commanding 4 1/4-length win in the $500,0000 Johnny Walker Natalma Stakes for two-year-old fillies in 1:35.45.
Simply in Front, a 29/1 longshot ridden by Ryan Munger, was second in the 14-horse field ahead of British-bred Dazzling Star, the 7/5 favourite with Buick aboard.
She Feels Pretty secured a spot in the Breeder's Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf race Nov. 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.
