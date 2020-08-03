FC Edmonton has signed Canadian youth international fullback Terique Mohammed on loan from Toronto FC 2.
The 20-year-old Toronto native had two goals and three assists in 30 games with Toronto FC 2 over the last two seasons.
"He has the power and pace that is already there for the next level and provides a very big attacking threat from our left side," Jeff Paulus, FC Edmonton's head coach and interim GM, said in a statement.
The Canadian Premier League club has also signed 23-year-old centre back Sam Gardner, a six-foot-four, 180-pounder who played collegiate soccer at Grand Canyon University and Jacksonville University.
"He was an accomplished defender at the NCAA D-I level, and even with his impressive size he has good agility and technical ability," said Paulus.
Cavalry FC, meanwhile, has re-signed Canadian fullback Dean Northover.
The 28-year-old from Calgary made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Calgary team in the CPL's inaugural 2019 season before being sidelined by a knee injury last July.
"Dean is a 10 out-of-10 character that gives everything he has when he's on the pitch," Cavalry FC head coach and GM Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said in a statement. "He optimizes our Calgarian values in the way he is never afraid to roll up his sleeves, leave it all out on the pitch and has an amazing attitude to overcome adversity that's put in his way.
"There's no surprise he's picked up lots of trophies over the years, given his ability to combine the pretty with the gritty and he's looking forward to chasing another with us."
Prior to joining Cavalry FC, Northover spent four seasons with the Foothills FC Premier Development League (PDL) team. He also played for the SAIT Trojans and Calgary Villains youth club.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.