BUDAPEST, Hungary - Canadian judoka Francois Gauthier-Drapeau settled for a fifth-place finish at a Grand Slam event on Saturday after falling in the bronze-medal final.
Gauthier-Drapeau, from Alma, Que., lost by waza-ari to Nugzari Tatalashvili of the United Arab Emirates.
“It was a bit of a heartbreaker," Gauthier-Drapeau said. "I fought well but wasn’t able to win. It’s disappointing."
Montreal's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard finished seventh in the women's under-63 kilogram category. She had one win and two losses on the day.
On Friday, world champion Jessica Klimkait of Whitby, Ont., won bronze in the women's under-57 kilogram category.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2022.
