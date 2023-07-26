Canada's biggest stars will be competing at this week's Canadian track and field championships in Langley, B.C.
Here's a look at five athletes to watch:
Andre De Grasse, sprints
Canada's most decorated track and field athlete is making his return to the national trials for the first time since 2019. The six-time Olympic medallist and reigning 200-metre Olympic champion has been looking to regain his form after a trying 2022 season due to injury. The final day of the qualifying window for world championships is Sunday and DeGrasse has yet run qualifying times in the 100 and 200 this season, so he could have season-best performances in store this week.
Damian Warner, decathlon
The reigning Olympic champion fell short of doubling up with a world title last year when he suffered a hamstring injury at the world championships. He has since placed second at the Hypo Meeting in May, qualifying for worlds in the process. Warner may use nationals as another step toward peaking for worlds and defending his Olympic gold, with the Paris Games just a year away. The London, Ont., native could also be in line to reclaim his world No. 1 ranking this year. He currently sits third.
Pierce LePage, decathlon
The 27-year-old has been tapping into his potential since 2022 after overcoming injuries earlier in his career. After winning silver at last year's world championships, the Whitby, Ont., native and world No. 1, opened the outdoor season with a big win at the Hypo Meeting over Warner in May. With the two set to meet again at nationals, it could be a preview of the battle for gold at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary in August.
Sarah Mitton, shot put
The Brooklyn, N.S., native has long hit the qualifying mark for the world championships. However, she could be due for a big showing this week. Mitton set a Canadian record and personal best of 20.33 metres in winning last year's trials in Langley in what was a breakout 2022 season. The 27-year-old is aiming to top the 20-metre mark once more — and for the first time this season — before locking in for worlds, where she aims to medal for the first time after narrowly falling short of the podium last year.
Almond Small, sprints
The 20-year-old Toronto native is moving on up to the senior level for the first time. Small is the reigning under-20 national champion in both the 100 and 200 — and the record holder in the latter. Although he is not on the level of Canada's more prominent names, nationals will serve as a good measuring stick for the youngster, who has his eyes set on making the Olympic team next year. Small is coming off a recent appearance at the U23 NACAC championships after recovering from injuries following his final season on the junior college level south of the border. He is committed to NCAA power Texas for January.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.
