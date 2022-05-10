NEW YORK - Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom was among three Vezina Trophy finalists named today.
Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers are also in the running for the prize awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position."
Markstrom had a 2.22 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in the regular season.
He had a league-leading nine shutouts this season, far surpassing his eight career shutouts.
Saros had a 2.64 GAA, .918 save percentage, and four shutouts for Nashville.
Shesterkin had a 2.07 GAA, a .935 save percentage, and six shutouts for the Rangers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2022.
