CALGARY - The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season.
The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward.
Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003-2004 season and won two titles as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings in 2011-2012 and 2013-2014.
He has the 11th-most wins among head coaches in NHL history with 699.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.
