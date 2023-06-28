CALGARY - The Calgary Flames have signed recently acquired forward Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year, US$6.2-million deal.
The Flames announced the deal a day after acquiring Sharangovich in a trade with New Jersey that sent veteran forward Tyler Toffoli to the Devils.
Sharangovich, New Jersey’s fifth-round selection in 2018, was set to become a restricted free agent.
The 25-year-old Belarusian had 53 goals and 53 assists in 205 games with the Devils.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.
