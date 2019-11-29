LEDUC, Alta. - Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., clinched a playoff berth with an 8-5 win over Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., on Friday in Draw 8 of the Canada Cup.
The victory gave Fleury a 5-1 record in round-robin play. Scheidegger dropped to 2-3.
In other Draw 8 action, Calgary's Chelsea Carey (4-2) edged Robyn Silvernagle (0-5) of North Battleford, Sask., 4-3; Brad Gushue (3-2) of St. John’s, N.L. tripled up Brad Jacobs (2-4) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 6-2; Ottawa's Rachel Homan (4-1) slipped past Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., (2-4) 4-3 and Calgary's Kevin Koe (4-1) beat Regina's Matt Dunstone (0-5) by a score of 8-3.
Fleury clinched a semifinal spot with a chance of a first-place finish should Homan be unable to beat Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones (2-3) in Friday night’s final round-robin draw. Carey also clinched a semifinal spot.
Fleury's rink also earned a spot into the 2020 Continental Cup in London, Ont., Jan. 9-12.
Her berth was based on the Canadian Teams Ranking Systems points she earned this week, joining previously qualified Homan and Carey as Team Canada reps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.