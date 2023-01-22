MONTREAL - It didn't take long for the Montreal Force to get rid of a bitter taste.
Following a 5-0 drubbing to the Boston Pride on Saturday afternoon, the Montreal Force rebounded Sunday with a 2-1 overtime victory at the Premier Tech Centre in Premier Hockey Federation action.
Taylor Baker opened the scoring for Montreal at 10:18 of the second period. Loren Gabel tied it 12 seconds into the third period, setting the stage for Jade Downie-Landry's power-play winner at 4:02 of overtime. The Force snapped the Pride's five-game winning streak.
With the exciting win, the Force moved to within two points of fourth-place Connecticut in the professional women's hockey league. The Force returns to action Friday against the Connecticut Whale.
POKE CHECKS — The Force's Anne-Sophie Bettez, Catherine Daoust, Jade Downie Landry will be part of the Canadian team at the league's all-star game weekend in Toronto, while Taylor Baker will join the international team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2023.
