Forge FC will head south for a Dec. 1 Scotiabank CONCACAF League quarterfinal with Haiti's Arcahaie FC.
A win and the Canadian Premier League champions will qualify for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, the confederation's premier club competition. A loss and Forge still has a chance to qualify through a playoff format.
The Forge-Arcahaie winner will take on either Honduras' Marathon or defending champion Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica in the CONCACAF League semifinals.
The 22-team CONCACAF League is a feeder tournament, sending six clubs to the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.
The four quarterfinal winners qualify directly for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. The four losing quarterfinalists compete in single-leg play-in games, with the two winners moving on.
Forge defeated Panama's Tauro FC 2-1 on a stoppage-time penalty in a round-of-16 match Tuesday in Panama City. The Hamilton-based club downed El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno 2-1 in preliminary-round play in San Salvador.
Arcahaie moved on Thursday with a 3-1 win over Waterhouse FC in Kingston, Jamaica. The Haitian side reached the round of 16 when Belize's Verdes FC pulled out of their preliminary-round match due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Forge will also have a chance to qualify for the main CONCACAF club competition when it takes on Toronto FC in the as-yet-unscheduled final of the Canadian Championship.
The Canadian Premier League champion exited the CONCACAF League in the round of 16 last year, beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Honduras' Olimpia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020
