OTTAWA - Expansion Atletico Ottawa has added former Canadian youth international defender Brandon John to its Canadian Premier League roster.
The 25-year-old centre back from Toronto moved to Canada from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines when he was seven. He was a member of the Toronto FC academy program before joining FC Erzgebirge Aue, playing for the German club's under-23 team from 2013 to 2015.
He signed with the USL club Seattle Sounders FC in 2016, before joining the Vaughan Azzurri of League 1 Ontario in 2017. Last year he was with the USL's Orlando City B.
The six-foot defender represented Canada at the 2015 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. The next year he was called into an under-23 camp.
"He is a tremendous talent that will strengthen the centre of our defence. We can't wait to see him wearing our jersey and play for our squad," Ottawa CEO Fernando Lopez said in a statement.
John is the eighth player to officially join Atletico Ottawa, joining Ben Fisk, Antoine Coupland, Malyk Hamilton, Ajay Khabra, Michel Djaozardy, Ricky Gomes and Kunle Dada-Luke.
Like most sports leagues, the CPL is in limbo due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It has put training camp on hold and postponed the scheduled April 11 start of its second season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.
