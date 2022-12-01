ST. MARYS, ONTARIO, CANADA - Longtime Canadian Press writer Richard Milo has been named the winner of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s 2022 Jack Graney Award.
The honour is given annually to a member of the media who has made significant contributions to baseball in Canada through their life’s work.
Jeremy Diamond, chair of the Hall of Fame's board of directors, says that Milo's articles were "essential reading for French-speaking baseball fans" in Canada.
After a distinguished playing career, Milo became a sportswriter for Le Petit Journal and La Patrie, before moving on to Le Devoir in 1978.
He started covering the Expos in 1977 and was present on Oct. 3, 1981 when the Expos clinched their first and only post-season berth with a 5-4 win over the New York Mets at Shea Stadium.
In 1985, Milo joined the French service of The Canadian Press where he would cover the Expos until the club moved to Washington after 2004 campaign.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.
