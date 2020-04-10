Former NHL player and coach Tom Webster has died at the age of 71.
The American Hockey League confirmed his death on Friday afternoon.
Webster, from Kirkland Lake, Ont., began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins before playing with the Detroit Red Wings and California Golden Seals.
He had 33 goals and 42 assists in 102 career NHL games, but that was far from the end of Webster's professional hockey career.
Webster jumped to the upstart World Hockey Association for its inaugural season in 1972, scoring 53 goals and adding 50 assists with the New England Whalers that year.
He spent six seasons with New England, tallying 220 goals and 205 assists in 352 games.
Webster returned to the NHL for a single game with Detroit in the 1979-80 season before moving on to coaching.
He won a Calder Cup in the AHL as co-coach of the Adirondack Red Wings, and went on to coach the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings.
Webster went on to work as an amateur scout for the Calgary Flames and was inducted into the World Hockey Association's Hall of Fame in 2012.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2020.
