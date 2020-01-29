SALT LAKE CITY - Former Toronto FC fullback Ashtone Morgan has found a new MLS home with Real Salt Lake.
Toronto declined Morgan's contract option in November, parting ways with the team's longest-serving player.
The 28-year-old Morgan, who earned US$133,500 last season, made his pro debut in 2010 in the CONCACAF Champions League against Panama's Arabe Unido.
In nine seasons in Toronto, Morgan appeared in 127 games (92 starts).
He saw limited action in 2019, playing just 308 minutes across nine league games (three starts). Morgan did notch the second goal of his MLS career.
The Toronto native was the first graduate of the TFC academy to play for Canada and currently has 18 caps.
"Ashtone brings experience at left back and comes in to battle for a position so we can get the best out of that position," RSL coach Freddy Juarez said in a statement. "We think we have a very good left back in Donny (Toia), but bringing in Ashtone hopefully brings the best out of both of them.
"We expect him to come in and be a leader, incorporate himself into the group and add some quality to keep us going forward."
Morgan said he's happy to be in Utah.
"I have always admired the way the club plays and I would think to myself, RSL plays football the right way," he was quoted on the club website. "And now that I'm here, I'm honoured to wear the badge."
Morgan and Real Salt Lake open the 2020 season Feb. 29 at Orlando City SC.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.