CALGARY - Wild-card teams skipped by Kevin Koe and Wayne Middaugh remained unbeaten at the Canadian men's curling championship on Sunday.
Koe's Alberta-based team - dubbed Wild Card Two - dumped Prince Edward Island's Eddie MacKenzie 12-5 in the morning draw. Middaugh, who's throwing fourth stones for Glenn Howard on Wild Card Three, led the Ontario-based rink to a 12-2 rout of Yukon's Dustin Mikkelsen in the afternoon.
"Our schedule is a little back heavy in terms of the favourites in the pool, which is probably a good thing," Koe said. "We've (had) a few games to figure some stuff out and play some real games for the first time in a long time.
"Now we're looking forward to the challenges ahead."
Koe, who's hoping to win a record fifth career Tim Hortons Brier title as skip, was to face Team Canada's Brad Gushue in the evening feature game.
Koe (3-0) and Gushue (2-0) were the only unbeaten rinks in Pool B after six draws at the WinSport Arena.
Middaugh was steady again after an impressive opener in his first competitive bonspiel in over five years. Wild Card Three moved into a first-place tie with idle Manitoba atop the Pool A standings at 2-0.
"Now we've hopefully learned a few things and we can keep playing at a good level with the really top teams that are here," Middaugh said.
With the game well in hand, Howard came on for the last two ends to play lead for the first time in his long career. He has moved into the alternate role at the 10-day event as he's nursing sore ribs.
New Brunswick's James Grattan dropped a 6-5 decision to Alberta's Brendan Bottcher to leave both teams at 2-1. Wild Card One's Mike McEwen and Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs were also 2-1 after afternoon victories.
McEwen's Manitoba-based rink topped B.C.'s Steve Laycock 10-7 while Jacobs beat Greg Skauge of the Northwest Territories 7-5.
Ontario's John Epping, Quebec's Michael Fournier and Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone were tied in third place in Pool B at 2-1 after morning wins.
Epping defeated Nova Scotia's Scott McDonald 12-7, Fournier trounced Nunavut's Peter Mackey 15-1 and Dunstone posted a 6-3 victory over Greg Smith of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Nova Scotia fell to 1-2 while P.E.I. (0-2), Nunavut (0-2) and Newfoundland and Labrador (0-3) remained winless in Pool B. B.C. (0-2), N.W.T. (0-3), and Yukon (0-3) had yet to win in Pool A.
The preliminary round continues through Thursday night. The top four teams in each pool will advance to the two-day championship round.
The semifinal and final are set for March 14. The champion will represent Canada at the world men's curling championship next month in the same Canada Olympic Park venue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2021.
