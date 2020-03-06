EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Josh Archibald to a two-year contract extension.
Archibald, 27, has a career-high 12 goals and eight assists in 59 games with the Oilers this season, his first year with Edmonton after signing a one-year deal last summer.
The Regina native leads all Oilers in hits (160) and is second in blocked shots (42).
Archibald has 56 points (32 goals, 24 assists) in 180 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Arizona and Edmonton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.
