CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - It was a productive day at the track for driver Trevor Henry and trainer Bob McIntosh.
Henry, of Arthur, Ont., drove four horses trained by Hall of Famer McIntosh, of Leamington, Ont., to qualifying wins at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Friday.
Leading the way was O'Brien Award winner Sunny Dee, who finished ahead of Ontario Sires Stakes champion Boadicea in the 10th qualifier of the 11-race session.
Henry drove Sunny Dee to a winning time of 1:53.0 — the fastest of the day — to finish a nose ahead of Boadicea and driver Doug McNair, of Guelph, Ont., in a photo finish.
Sunny Dee, a daughter of Sunshine Beach, had 13 wins, 21 top-three finishes in 23 starts last season as a three-year-old, accumulating $601,617 in earnings.
Boadicea also heads into her four-year-old season following a tremendous 2019. The horse won eight-of-14 starts and earned $417,652.
A trio of McIntosh-trained three-year-old pacing fillies also impressed.
Sex Appeal won the seventh qualifying race in 1:55.3 with Henry. She won two-of-nine starts in 2019.
Henry also drove So Delightful and Perfect Storm to victories in their qualifying events. So Delightful won two-of-10 races last season while Perfect Storm posted two wins and five top-three finishes in eight starts.
McNair drove Swifty Ally to victory in 1:53.2 in the 11th race. Swifty Ally won nine-of-16 races in 2019.
Qualifying resumes Monday with 11 races primarily featuring three-year-old trotting fillies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 278 2020.
