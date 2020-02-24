NEW YORK - Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, New York Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad and Calgary Flames left-wing Andrew Mangiapane are the NHL's three stars of the week.
Francouz went 3-0-1 with a 1.46 goals-against average, .941 save percentage and one shutout to help the Central Division's second-place Avalanche gain seven of a possible eight standings points for the week.
Zibanejad tied for the league lead with eight points (three goals, five assists) as the Rangers won all three games last week and moved within four points of the second Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference.
Mangiapane led all skaters with five goals in three games to help the Flames hold down the first Western Conference wild-card spot with two wins in three games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.
