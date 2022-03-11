UTICA, N.Y. - Frederik Gauthier scored the game-winner at 11:44 in the third period on a short-handed attempt as the Utica Comets squeezed past the Toronto Marlies 3-2 Friday in the American Hockey League.
Akira Schmid made 23 saves in the win for the Comets (34-11-6), who are now unbeaten in their last five games.
Defenceman Joseph Duszak scored a goal and added an assist for the Marlies (25-20-4).
Toronto has now dropped three games straight.
Gauthier also tallied an assist on the night, while teammate A.J. Greer matched his productivity with a goal and an assist of his own.
Marlies goalie Michael Hutchinson stopped 26 shots in defeat.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.
