Friday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 4 Detroit 2
Washington 5 Ottawa 3
Vegas 4 Carolina 3
Boston 2 Winnipeg 1
Edmonton 4 St. Louis 2
Tampa Bay 4 Anaheim 3
---
AHL
Toronto 6 Charlotte 2
Utica 3 Cleveland 0
Hershey 4 Bridgeport 1
W-B/Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 1
Rochester 4 Syracuse 2
Binghamton 3 Providence 1
Hartford 6 Springfield 3
Belleville 4 Laval 3
San Antonio 3 Texas 2
Manitoba 4 Rockford 3 (SO)
Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 1
Milwaukee 7 Chicago 3
Colorado 4 Tucson 3
San Diego 5 San Jose 3
Ontario 4 Bakersfield 3
---
NBA
Toronto 105 Detroit 92
Brooklyn 133 Chicago 118
Houston 128 Dallas 121
New Orleans 139 Memphis 111
Denver 127 Milwaukee 115
Oklahoma City 111 Phoenix 107
Portland 127 L.A. Lakers 119
---
NLL
Georgia 12 Philadelphia 11
Toronto 12 Halifax 9
Buffalo 16 Rochester 15 (OT)
---
