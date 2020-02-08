Friday's Games

NHL

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 2, Detroit 0

Toronto 5, Anaheim 4 (OT)

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2

---

AHL

Belleville 7, Toronto 4

Charlotte 6, Hartford 0

Cleveland 3, Binghamton 0

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 0

Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 1

Syracuse 5, Rochester 2

Chicago 2, Manitoba 0

Rockford 3, San Antonio 2

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 5, San Jose 1

Ontario 10, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 5, Tucson 3

---

NBA

Washington 119, Dallas 118

Philadelphia 119, Memphis 107

Boston 112, Atlanta 107

Oklahoma City 108, Detroit 101

Toronto 115, Indiana 106

Phoenix 127, Houston 91

Sacramento 105, Miami 97

Utah 117, Portland 114

---

