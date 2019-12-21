Friday's Games

NHL

Washington 6 New Jersey 3

Florida 7 Dallas 4

Toronto 6 N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 5 Edmonton 2

---

AHL

Belleville 7 Syracuse 3

Utica 5 Laval 3

Rochester 3 Binghamton 0

Springfield 3 Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 1 Providence 0

Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4 Cleveland 0

Rockford 4 Texas 2

Tucson 6 Ontario 3

San Jose 4 San Diego 2

---

NBA

Cleveland 114 Memphis 107

Indiana 119 Sacramento 105

Boston 114 Detroit 93

Toronto 122 Washington 118

Dallas 117 Philadelphia 98

Miami 129 New York 114

Oklahoma City 126 Phoenix 108

Denver 109 Minnesota 100

Portland 118 Orlando 103

Golden State 106 New Orleans 102

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you