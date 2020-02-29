Friday's Games
NHL
Minnesota 5 Columbus 0
Colorado 3 Carolina 2
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Rangers 2
Anaheim 3 Pittsburgh 2
Vegas 4 Buffalo 2
---
AHL
Belleville 5 Cleveland 1
Utica 7 Toronto 3
Syracuse 4 W-B/Scranton 3
Rochester 4 Laval 2
Lehigh Valley 5 Charlotte 3
Binghamton 5 Hartford 3
Bridgeport 6 Springfield 3
San Antonio 4 Grand Rapids 2
Rockford 5 Texas 4
Ontario 8 Tucson 4
San Diego 4 Stockton 2
---
NBA
Orlando 136 Minnesota 125
Atlanta 141 Brooklyn 118
Charlotte 99 Toronto 96
New Orleans 116 Cleveland 104
Milwaukee 133 Oklahoma City 86
Sacramento 104 Memphis 101
Miami 126 Dallas 118
Detroit 113 Phoenix 111
Utah 129 Washington 119
L.A. Clippers 132 Denver 103
---
NLL
New England 21 New York 11
