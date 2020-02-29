Friday's Games

NHL

Minnesota 5 Columbus 0

Colorado 3 Carolina 2

Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Rangers 2

Anaheim 3 Pittsburgh 2

Vegas 4 Buffalo 2

---

AHL

Belleville 5 Cleveland 1

Utica 7 Toronto 3

Syracuse 4 W-B/Scranton 3

Rochester 4 Laval 2

Lehigh Valley 5 Charlotte 3

Binghamton 5 Hartford 3

Bridgeport 6 Springfield 3

San Antonio 4 Grand Rapids 2

Rockford 5 Texas 4

Ontario 8 Tucson 4

San Diego 4 Stockton 2

---

NBA

Orlando 136 Minnesota 125

Atlanta 141 Brooklyn 118

Charlotte 99 Toronto 96

New Orleans 116 Cleveland 104

Milwaukee 133 Oklahoma City 86

Sacramento 104 Memphis 101

Miami 126 Dallas 118

Detroit 113 Phoenix 111

Utah 129 Washington 119

L.A. Clippers 132 Denver 103

---

NLL

New England 21 New York 11

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you