Friday's Games
NBA
Milwaukee 116, Charlotte 103
Boston 109, Orlando 98
Memphis 125, Detroit 112
Toronto 118, New York 112
Oklahoma City 140, Atlanta 111
Denver 113, New Orleans 106
Houston 131, Minnesota 124
L.A. Clippers 122, Miami 117
Sacramento 98, Chicago 81
Phoenix 103, San Antonio 99
Indiana 129, Golden State 118
---
AHL
WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 4
Cleveland 5, Toronto 2
Grand Rapids 4, San Diego 3
Binghamton 4, Syracuse 3
Belleville 5, Utica 2
Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Rochester 5, Laval 2
Hershey 5, Springfield 2
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1
Iowa 1, Manitoba 0
Milwaukee 7, Rockford 4
Chicago 2, Texas 1
Colorado 5, San Antonio 1
Bakersfield 3, Tucson 2
Ontario 4, Stockton 3
---
