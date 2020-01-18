Friday's Games

NHL

Anaheim 2 Carolina 1 (OT)

Pittsburgh 2 Detroit 1 (OT)

Tampa Bay 7 Winnipeg 1

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 4 Rockford 1

Springfield 4 Syracuse 1

Utica 6 Hartford 3

Lehigh Valley 4 Binghamton 1

Bridgeport 2 Providence 1

Cleveland 4 Rochester 3

San Jose 3 Iowa 1

Texas 4 WB/Scranton 3

Colorado 6 Bakersfield 2

Ontario 5 Stockton 1

San Diego 4 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Philadelphia 100 Chicago 89

Indiana 116 Minnesota 114

Toronto 140 Washington 111

Memphis 113 Cleveland 109

Miami 115 Oklahoma City 108

Atlanta 121 San Antonio 120

Dallas 120 Portland 112

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you