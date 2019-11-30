Friday's Games
NHL
Boston 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 3 Anaheim 0
Philadelphia 6 Detroit 1
Minnesota 7 Ottawa 2
Buffalo 6 Toronto 4
San Jose 4 Los Angeles 1
Colorado 5 Chicago 2
Washington 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Vegas 2 Arizona 1 (SO)
Columbus 5 Pittsburgh 2
Nashville 3 Carolina 0
St. Louis 3 Dallas 1
---
AHL
Bridgeport 4 Springfield 1
Laval 4 Syracuse 2
Manitoba 4 Grand Rapids 2
Belleville 6 Binghamton 2
Lehigh Valley 6 WB/Scranton 5 (OT)
Toronto 3 Rochester 2 (OT)
Rockford 4 Chicago 2
Bakersfield 4 San Jose 3
Colorado 5 Stockton 2
Ontario 2 San Diego 1
---
NBA
Brooklyn 112 Boston 107
Charlotte 110 Detroit 107
Toronto 90 Orlando 83
Milwaukee 119 Cleveland 110
Philadelphia 101 New York 95
Indiana 105 Atlanta 104 (OT)
Miami 122 Golden State 105
Oklahoma City 109 New Orleans 104
Utah 103 Memphis 94
San Antonio 107 L.A. Clippers 97
Dallas 120 Phoenix 113
Portland 107 Chicago 103
L.A. Lakers 125 Washington 103
---
