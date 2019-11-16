Friday's Games

NHL

New Jersey 2 Pittsburgh 1

Boston 4 Toronto 2

Columbus 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Montreal 5 Washington 2

Ottawa 2 Philadelphia 1

---

AHL

Belleville 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)

Charlotte 3 Hershey 0

Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 2

Utica 5 Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3 Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4 Hartford 3 (SO)

Rochester 3 Cleveland 2 (OT)

WB/Scranton 4 Springfield 1

Milwaukee 5 Laval 2

Manitoba 2 San Antonio 1 (OT)

Colorado 3 Bakersfield 0

San Diego 6 Ontario 2

Tucson 5 Stockton 2

---

NBA

Charlotte 109 Detroit 106

Orlando 111 San Antonio 109

Houston 111 Indiana 102

Memphis 107 Utah 106

Oklahoma City 127 Philadelphia 119 (OT)

Washington 137 Minnesota 116

Boston 105 Golden State 100

L.A. Lakers 99 Sacramento 97

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you