Friday's Games
NHL
New Jersey 4 St. Louis 2
Detroit 2 Chicago 1
Winnipeg 4 Vegas 0
Calgary 3 Arizona 2
Anaheim 2 Toronto 1
Vancouver 6 Colorado 3
---
AHL
Laval 5 Cleveland 1
Rochester 5 Belleville 3
Toronto 5 Syracuse 2
Utica 2 Charlotte 1
Binghamton 6 WB/Scranton 4
Bridgeport 6 Lehigh Valley 4
Providence 2 Springfield 1
Hershey 1 Hartford 0
Rockford 4 Grand Rapids 0
Texas 2 San Antonio 1
Colorado 4 Ontario 1
San Jose 3 San Diego 2
Stockton 3 Bakersfield 2
---
NBA
Washington 118 Atlanta 112
Brooklyn 139 San Antonio 120
Oklahoma City 126 New York 103
Indiana 108 Chicago 102
Utah 99 Boston 94
Orlando 132 Minnesota 118
Dallas 121 Memphis 96
New Orleans 110 Miami 104
Phoenix 127 Portland 117
L.A. Lakers 113 Milwaukee 103
---
MLB pre-season
Philadelphia 9 Detroit 0
Atlanta 7 Boston 5
Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 3
Pittsburgh 19 Toronto 13
Chicago White Sox 6 Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 11 Oakland (ss) 5
Kansas City (ss) 4 L.A. Angels (ss) 3
Oakland (ss) 7 Cleveland 6
San Francisco 5 Milwaukee 5
Colorado 6 Arizona 6
Kansas City (ss) 4 L.A. Angels (ss) 4
Houston 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Baltimore 5 N.Y. Yankees 1
Miami 7 Washington 3
Seattle 9 L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 4 Texas 3
---
