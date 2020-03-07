Friday's Games

NHL

New Jersey 4 St. Louis 2

Detroit 2 Chicago 1

Winnipeg 4 Vegas 0

Calgary 3 Arizona 2

Anaheim 2 Toronto 1

Vancouver 6 Colorado 3

---

AHL

Laval 5 Cleveland 1

Rochester 5 Belleville 3

Toronto 5 Syracuse 2

Utica 2 Charlotte 1

Binghamton 6 WB/Scranton 4

Bridgeport 6 Lehigh Valley 4

Providence 2 Springfield 1

Hershey 1 Hartford 0

Rockford 4 Grand Rapids 0

Texas 2 San Antonio 1

Colorado 4 Ontario 1

San Jose 3 San Diego 2

Stockton 3 Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

Washington 118 Atlanta 112

Brooklyn 139 San Antonio 120

Oklahoma City 126 New York 103

Indiana 108 Chicago 102

Utah 99 Boston 94

Orlando 132 Minnesota 118

Dallas 121 Memphis 96

New Orleans 110 Miami 104

Phoenix 127 Portland 117

L.A. Lakers 113 Milwaukee 103

---

MLB pre-season

Philadelphia 9 Detroit 0

Atlanta 7 Boston 5

Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh 19 Toronto 13

Chicago White Sox 6 Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 11 Oakland (ss) 5

Kansas City (ss) 4 L.A. Angels (ss) 3

Oakland (ss) 7 Cleveland 6

San Francisco 5 Milwaukee 5

Colorado 6 Arizona 6

Kansas City (ss) 4 L.A. Angels (ss) 4

Houston 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Baltimore 5 N.Y. Yankees 1

Miami 7 Washington 3

Seattle 9 L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 4 Texas 3

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you