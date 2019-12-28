Friday's Games
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Ostrava Czech Republic
United States 6 Germany 3
At Trinec Czech Republic
Slovakia 3 Kazakhstan 1
NHL
Boston 3 Buffalo 0
N.Y. Rangers 5 Carolina 3
Toronto 5 New Jersey 4 (OT)
Washington 2 Columbus 1 (OT)
Minnesota 6 Colorado 4
Pittsburgh 5 Nashville 2
St. Louis 5 Winnipeg 4 (OT)
Chicago 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
Calgary 5 Edmonton 1
Anaheim 4 Vegas 3
Los Angeles 3 San Jose 2 (OT)
AHL
Stockton 8 San Jose 1
Bridgeport 5 Hartford 1
Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 0
Binghamton 2 Syracuse 1
Hershey 6 Utica 5
Rochester 4 Belleville 3
Providence 4 Springfield 3
WB/Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 2
Toronto 3 Laval 2
Iowa 6 Rockford 2
Texas 3 San Antonio 2
San Diego 6 Ontario 1
NBA
Boston 129 Cleveland 117
Oklahoma City 104 Charlotte 102 (OT)
Orlando 98 Philadelphia 97
Milwaukee 112 Atlanta 86
Miami 113 Indiana 112
Golden State 106 Phoenix 95
NLL
New England 21 New York 11
Calgary 16 San Diego 11
