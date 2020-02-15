Friday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 Montreal 1

Carolina 5 New Jersey 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 Columbus 1

San Jose 3 Winnipeg 2

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 4 Cleveland 2

Toronto 4 Belleville 2

Syracuse 3 Utica 2

Providence 4 W-B/Scranton 2

Lehigh Valley 3 Bridgeport 2 (OT)

Binghamton 4 Hershey 3 (OT)

Hartford 3 Laval 1

Iowa 3 San Diego 0

San Antonio 3 Texas 2 (SO)

Ontario 6 Stockton 3

---

NBA

2020 Rising Stars Challenge

Team USA 151 Team World 131

---

