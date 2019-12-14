Friday's Games
NHL
Vegas 3 Dallas 2 (OT)
Colorado 3 New Jersey 1
---
AHL
Belleville 5 Rockford 2
Bridgeport 4 Utica 3
Charlotte 3 Syracuse 2
Cleveland 4 WB/Scranton 0
Springfield 5 Binghamton 3
Hartford 4 Lehigh Valley 0
Rochester 3 Laval 2
Milwaukee 4 Chicago 1
Texas 3 Manitoba 2
Tucson 2 San Antonio 1 (SO)
San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (SO)
Grand Rapids 6 Bakersfield 5 (OT)
---
NBA
Houston 130 Orlando 107
L.A. Lakers 113 Miami 110
Philadelphia 116 New Orleans 109
Indiana 110 Atlanta 100
Charlotte 83 Chicago 73
Milwaukee 127 Memphis 114
Utah 114 Golden State 106
L.A. Clippers 124 Minnesota 117
New York 103 Sacramento 101
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.