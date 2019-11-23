Friday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 New Jersey 1
Ottawa 4 N.Y. Rangers 1
---
AHL
Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 2
W-B/Scranton 4 Springfield 2
Rochester 4 Hartford 0
Providence 5 Bridgeport 0
Lehigh Valley 5 Charlotte 4 (OT)
Belleville 6 Binghamton 3
Laval 6 Utica 4
San Antonio 4 Texas 0
Tucson 4 Ontario 1
Colorado 4 San Jose 1
---
NBA
Detroit 128 Atlanta 103
Washington 125 Charlotte 118
Brooklyn 116 Sacramento 97
L.A. Lakers 130 Oklahoma City 127
Miami 116 Chicago 108
Philadelphia 115 San Antonio 104
Dallas 143 Cleveland 101
Denver 96 Boston 92
Utah 113 Golden State 109
L.A. Clippers 122 Houston 119
---
