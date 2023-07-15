Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 35, Montreal 27

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Baltimore 5, Miami 2.

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

American League

Texas (12, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-3) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-2), PPD

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota 5, Oakland (TBD) 4

Detroit 5, Seattle 4

National League

San Diego 8, at Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 6, at Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), SUSPENDED

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you