Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Toronto 35, Montreal 27
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 7, Arizona 2
Baltimore 5, Miami 2.
Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
American League
Texas (12, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-3) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-2), PPD
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5
Minnesota 5, Oakland (TBD) 4
Detroit 5, Seattle 4
National League
San Diego 8, at Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 6, at Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0
Washington (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), SUSPENDED
