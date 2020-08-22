Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
At Toronto
Philadelphia 3 Montreal 2
(Flyers win series 4-2)
At Edmonton
Vancouver 6 St. Louis 2
(Canucks win series 4-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Toronto 117 Brooklyn 92
(Raptors lead series 3-0)
Utah 124 Denver 87
(Jazz lead series 2-1)
Boston 102 Philadelphia 94
(Celtics lead series 3-0)
L.A. Clippers 130 Dallas 122
(Clippers lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 5 (10 innings)
Detroit 10 Cleveland 5
Boston 8 Baltimore 5
Kansas City 7 Minnesota 2
Seattle 7 Texas 4
Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 3
National League
Miami 3 Washington 2
Pittsburgh 7 Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 11 Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 1
San Francisco 6 Arizona 2
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 10 Chicago Cubs 1
San Diego 4 Houston 3
---
MLS
Toronto 1 Vancouver 0
Cincinnati 0 DC United 0
Sporting KC 2 Minnesota 1
Dallas 0 Houston 0
---
