Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

At Toronto

Philadelphia 3 Montreal 2

(Flyers win series 4-2)

At Edmonton

Vancouver 6 St. Louis 2

(Canucks win series 4-2)

NBA Playoffs

Toronto 117 Brooklyn 92

(Raptors lead series 3-0)

Utah 124 Denver 87

(Jazz lead series 2-1)

Boston 102 Philadelphia 94

(Celtics lead series 3-0)

L.A. Clippers 130 Dallas 122

(Clippers lead series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 5 (10 innings)

Detroit 10 Cleveland 5

Boston 8 Baltimore 5

Kansas City 7 Minnesota 2

Seattle 7 Texas 4

Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 3

National League

Miami 3 Washington 2

Pittsburgh 7 Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 11 Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 1

San Francisco 6 Arizona 2

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 10 Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 4 Houston 3

MLS

Toronto 1 Vancouver 0

Cincinnati 0 DC United 0

Sporting KC 2 Minnesota 1

Dallas 0 Houston 0

