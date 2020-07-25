Friday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 2 Kansas City 0
Boston 13 Baltimore 2
Minnesota 10 Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 8 Seattle 2
Oakland 7 L.A. Angels 3 (10 innings)
National League
N.Y. Mets 1 Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 3 Milwaukee 0
Miami 5 Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 4
San Diego 7 Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 9 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Cincinnati 7 Detroit 1
Texas 1 Colorado 0
---
NBA Pre-season
Toronto 94 Houston 83
Philadelphia 90 Memphis 83
Oklahoma City 98 Boston 84
---
