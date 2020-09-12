Friday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 5 Tampa Bay 3
(Tampa Bay leads series 2-1)
---
NBA
Denver 111 L.A. Clippers 105
(Clippers lead series 3-2)
Boston 92 Toronto 87
(Boston wins series 4-3)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 0 (7 innings, 1st game)
N.Y. Yankees 10 Baltimore 1 (7 innings, 2nd game)
Tampa Bay 11 Boston 1
Minnesota 3 Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 3
Oakland 10 Texas 6
National League
Philadelphia 11 Miami 0 (7 innings, 1st game)
Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 1
Washington 8 Atlanta 7 (12 innings)
Milwaukee 1 Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 5 Philadelphia 3 (7 innings, 2nd game)
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 18 Toronto 1
Kansas City 4 Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8 L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4 Seattle 3
---
