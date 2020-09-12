Friday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Islanders 5 Tampa Bay 3

(Tampa Bay leads series 2-1)

---

NBA

Denver 111 L.A. Clippers 105

(Clippers lead series 3-2)

Boston 92 Toronto 87

(Boston wins series 4-3)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 0 (7 innings, 1st game)

N.Y. Yankees 10 Baltimore 1 (7 innings, 2nd game)

Tampa Bay 11 Boston 1

Minnesota 3 Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 3

Oakland 10 Texas 6

National League

Philadelphia 11 Miami 0 (7 innings, 1st game)

Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 1

Washington 8 Atlanta 7 (12 innings)

Milwaukee 1 Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 5 Philadelphia 3 (7 innings, 2nd game)

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 18 Toronto 1

Kansas City 4 Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8 L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4 Seattle 3

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you