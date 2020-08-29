Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto
Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd.
(Lightning lead series 2-1)
Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton
Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd.
(Stars lead series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBA
(Bucks lead series 3-1)
Western Conference Quarterfinals
L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBA
(Lakers lead series 3-1)
Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBA
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
National League
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 4, 11 innings
San Diego 10, Colorado 4
Arizona 7, San Francisco 4
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0
Washington 10, Boston 2
Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2
---
Major League Soccer
Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.