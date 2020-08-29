Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto

Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd.

(Lightning lead series 2-1)

Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton

Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd.

(Stars lead series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBA

(Bucks lead series 3-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBA

(Lakers lead series 3-1)

Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBA

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

National League

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 4, 11 innings

San Diego 10, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, San Francisco 4

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Washington 10, Boston 2

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2

---

Major League Soccer

Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0

---

