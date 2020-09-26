Friday's Games

NHL

Tampa Bay 5 Dallas 4 (OT)

(Tampa Bay leads series 3-1)

---

NBA

Boston 121 Miami 108

(Miami leads series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 10 Baltimore 5

Kansas City 3 Detroit 2

Texas 5 Houston 4 (10 innings)

Oakland 3 Seattle 1 (10 innings)

National League

Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 0 (7 innings, 1st game)

St. Louis 9 Milwaukee 1 (7 innings, 2nd game)

Arizona 4 Colorado 0 (7 innings, 1st game)

Arizona 11 Colorado 5 (7 innings, 2nd game)

San Francisco 5 San Diego 4 (7 innings, 1st game)

San Diego 6 San Francisco 5 (7 innings, 2nd game)

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Interleague

Tampa Bay 6 Philadelphia 4

Miami 4 N.Y. Yankees 3 (10 innings)

Cleveland 4 Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 8 Boston 7 (11 innings)

Chicago Cubs 10 Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 7 Minnesota 2

L.A. Dodgers 9 L.A. Angels 5

---

