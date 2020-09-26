Friday's Games
NHL
Tampa Bay 5 Dallas 4 (OT)
(Tampa Bay leads series 3-1)
---
NBA
Boston 121 Miami 108
(Miami leads series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 10 Baltimore 5
Kansas City 3 Detroit 2
Texas 5 Houston 4 (10 innings)
Oakland 3 Seattle 1 (10 innings)
National League
Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 0 (7 innings, 1st game)
St. Louis 9 Milwaukee 1 (7 innings, 2nd game)
Arizona 4 Colorado 0 (7 innings, 1st game)
Arizona 11 Colorado 5 (7 innings, 2nd game)
San Francisco 5 San Diego 4 (7 innings, 1st game)
San Diego 6 San Francisco 5 (7 innings, 2nd game)
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Interleague
Tampa Bay 6 Philadelphia 4
Miami 4 N.Y. Yankees 3 (10 innings)
Cleveland 4 Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 8 Boston 7 (11 innings)
Chicago Cubs 10 Chicago White Sox 0
Cincinnati 7 Minnesota 2
L.A. Dodgers 9 L.A. Angels 5
---
