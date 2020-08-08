Friday's Games

NHL

At Toronto

Montreal 2 Pittsburgh 0

(Montreal wins series 3-1)

N.Y. Islanders 5 Florida 1

(Islanders win series 3-1)

Toronto 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

(Series tied 2-2)

At Edmonton

Arizona 4 Nashville 3 (OT)

(Arizona wins series 3-1)

Chicago 3 Edmonton 2

(Chicago wins series 3-1)

Vancouver 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)

(Vancouver wins series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 1 N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland 0

Kansas City 3 Minnesota 2

Boston 5 Toronto 3

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 3 Houston 2

National League

Miami 4 N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 8 Milwaukee 3

San Diego 3 Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 7 San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Interleague

Baltimore 11 Washington 0

Detroit 17 Pittsburgh 13 (11 innings)

Colorado 8 Seattle 4

---

NBA

San Antonio 119 Utah 111

Memphis 121 Oklahoma City 92

Brooklyn 119 Sacramento 106

Philadelphia 108 Orlando 101

New Orleans 118 Washington 107

Boston 122 Toronto 100

