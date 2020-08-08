Friday's Games
NHL
At Toronto
Montreal 2 Pittsburgh 0
(Montreal wins series 3-1)
N.Y. Islanders 5 Florida 1
(Islanders win series 3-1)
Toronto 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
(Series tied 2-2)
At Edmonton
Arizona 4 Nashville 3 (OT)
(Arizona wins series 3-1)
Chicago 3 Edmonton 2
(Chicago wins series 3-1)
Vancouver 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
(Vancouver wins series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 1 N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland 0
Kansas City 3 Minnesota 2
Boston 5 Toronto 3
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 3 Houston 2
National League
Miami 4 N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 8 Milwaukee 3
San Diego 3 Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 7 San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Interleague
Baltimore 11 Washington 0
Detroit 17 Pittsburgh 13 (11 innings)
Colorado 8 Seattle 4
---
NBA
San Antonio 119 Utah 111
Memphis 121 Oklahoma City 92
Brooklyn 119 Sacramento 106
Philadelphia 108 Orlando 101
New Orleans 118 Washington 107
Boston 122 Toronto 100
