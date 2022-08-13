Friday's Scoreboard
2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
At Edmonton
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Sweden 6 Austria 0
Slovakia 3 Latvia 2 (shootout)
---
CFL
Hamilton 34 Toronto 27
---
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 8 Toronto 0
Baltimore 10 Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 2 Detroit 0
Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (10 innings)
Seattle 6 Texas 2
Houston 7 Oakland 5
Minnesota 4 L.A. Angels 0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 4 Miami 3
San Diego 10 Washington 5
Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Mets 1 (10 innings)
St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 1
Colorado 5 Arizona 3
San Francisco 5 Pittsburgh 3
INTERLEAGUE
L.A. Dodgers 8 Kansas City 3
---
