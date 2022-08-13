Friday's Scoreboard

2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

At Edmonton

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Sweden 6 Austria 0

Slovakia 3 Latvia 2 (shootout)

---

CFL

Hamilton 34 Toronto 27

---

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 8 Toronto 0

Baltimore 10 Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 2 Detroit 0

Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (10 innings)

Seattle 6 Texas 2

Houston 7 Oakland 5

Minnesota 4 L.A. Angels 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 4 Miami 3

San Diego 10 Washington 5

Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Mets 1 (10 innings)

St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5 Arizona 3

San Francisco 5 Pittsburgh 3

INTERLEAGUE

L.A. Dodgers 8 Kansas City 3

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.