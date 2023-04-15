Friday's scoreboard
Women's World Hockey Championship
Finland 8 Germany 2
Sweden 1 Japan 0
---
NHL
Buffalo 5 Columbus 2
Colorado 4 Nashville 3
---
AHL
Abbotsford 4 Calgary 1
Laval 4 Syracuse 3
Belleville 7 Rochester 4
Henderson 5 Ontario 2
Utica 2 Cleveland 1
Bridgeport 5 Hershey 1
Rockford 2 Grand Rapids 1
Hartford 4 WB/Scranton 0
Charlotte 5 Lehigh Valley 2
Springfield 7 Providence 2
Chicago 5 Milwaukee 4 (OT)
Colorado 4 San Diego 1
Bakersfield 3 Coachella Valley 0
San Jose 4 Tucson 3
---
NBA
Play-In Tournament
Miami 102 Chicago 91
Minnesota 120 Oklahoma City 95
---
MLB
Interleague
Detroit 7 San Francisco 5
Cleveland 4 Washington 3
Atlanta 10 Kansas City 3
N.Y. Mets 17 Oakland 6
Seattle 5 Colorado 3
American League
Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4 N.Y. Yankees 3
Baltimore 6 Chicago White Sox 3
Boston5 L.A. Angels 3
Texas 6 Houston 2
National League
Miami 5 Arizona 1
Philadelphia 8 Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 11 San Diego 2
Chicago Cubs 8 L.A. Dodgers 2
---
NLL
Calgary 12 Las Vegas 7
Colorado 15 San Diego 14
---
