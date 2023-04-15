Friday's scoreboard

Women's World Hockey Championship

Finland 8 Germany 2

Sweden 1 Japan 0

---

NHL

Buffalo 5 Columbus 2

Colorado 4 Nashville 3

---

AHL

Abbotsford 4 Calgary 1

Laval 4 Syracuse 3

Belleville 7 Rochester 4

Henderson 5 Ontario 2

Utica 2 Cleveland 1

Bridgeport 5 Hershey 1

Rockford 2 Grand Rapids 1

Hartford 4 WB/Scranton 0

Charlotte 5 Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 7 Providence 2

Chicago 5 Milwaukee 4 (OT)

Colorado 4 San Diego 1

Bakersfield 3 Coachella Valley 0

San Jose 4 Tucson 3

---

NBA

Play-In Tournament

Miami 102 Chicago 91

Minnesota 120 Oklahoma City 95

---

MLB

Interleague

Detroit 7 San Francisco 5

Cleveland 4 Washington 3

Atlanta 10 Kansas City 3

N.Y. Mets 17 Oakland 6

Seattle 5 Colorado 3

American League

Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

Baltimore 6 Chicago White Sox 3

Boston5 L.A. Angels 3

Texas 6 Houston 2

National League

Miami 5 Arizona 1

Philadelphia 8 Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 11 San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 8 L.A. Dodgers 2

---

NLL

Calgary 12 Las Vegas 7

Colorado 15 San Diego 14

---

