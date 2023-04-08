Friday's scoreboard
Women's World Hockey Championship
Canada 5 Czechia 1
United States 9 Switzerland 1
Finland 3 Germany 0
---
AHL
Abbotsford 4 Ontario 3 (OT)
Manitoba 3 Grand Rapids 1
Calgary 4 San Diego 2
Utica 5 Toronto 0
Cleveland 5 Laval 4
Hartford 6 Bridgeport 2
Rochester 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 5 Charlotte 2
Hershey 3 Springfield 2
Providence 3 WB/Scranton 1
Chicago 4 Iowa 1
Rockford 3 Milwaukee 2
Texas 7 Tucson 3
Henderson 4 Bakersfield 3
Colorado 4 San Jose 3 (OT)
---
MLB
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 2 Texas 0
Pittsburgh 13 Chicago White Sox 9
Kansas City 3 San Francisco 1
American League
Toronto 4 L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore 7 N.Y. Yankees 6
Minnesota 3 Houston 2
Seattle 5 Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 9 Oakland 5
National League
N.Y. Mets 9 Miami 3
Philadelphia 5 Cincinnati 2
San Diego 5 Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 4 St. Louis 0
Washington 10 Colorado 5
Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 3
---
NBA
Boston 121 Toronto 102
Detroit 122 Indiana 115
Houston 112 Charlotte 109
Washington 114 Miami 108
Brooklyn 101 Orlando 84
Philadelphia 136 Atlanta 131 (OT)
Memphis 137 Milwaukee 114
New Orleans 113 New York 105
Chicago 115 Dallas 112
Golden State 119 Sacramento 97
L.A. Lakers 121 Phoenix 107
---
