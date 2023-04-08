Friday's scoreboard

Women's World Hockey Championship

Canada 5 Czechia 1

United States 9 Switzerland 1

Finland 3 Germany 0

---

AHL

Abbotsford 4 Ontario 3 (OT)

Manitoba 3 Grand Rapids 1

Calgary 4 San Diego 2

Utica 5 Toronto 0

Cleveland 5 Laval 4

Hartford 6 Bridgeport 2

Rochester 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 5 Charlotte 2

Hershey 3 Springfield 2

Providence 3 WB/Scranton 1

Chicago 4 Iowa 1

Rockford 3 Milwaukee 2

Texas 7 Tucson 3

Henderson 4 Bakersfield 3

Colorado 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

---

MLB

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 2 Texas 0

Pittsburgh 13 Chicago White Sox 9

Kansas City 3 San Francisco 1

American League

Toronto 4 L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 7 N.Y. Yankees 6

Minnesota 3 Houston 2

Seattle 5 Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 9 Oakland 5

National League

N.Y. Mets 9 Miami 3

Philadelphia 5 Cincinnati 2

San Diego 5 Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 4 St. Louis 0

Washington 10 Colorado 5

Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 3

---

NBA

Boston 121 Toronto 102

Detroit 122 Indiana 115

Houston 112 Charlotte 109

Washington 114 Miami 108

Brooklyn 101 Orlando 84

Philadelphia 136 Atlanta 131 (OT)

Memphis 137 Milwaukee 114

New Orleans 113 New York 105

Chicago 115 Dallas 112

Golden State 119 Sacramento 97

L.A. Lakers 121 Phoenix 107

---

